Nearly half the Badgers class comprises four-star recruits, which is why it currently is ranked 18th in the country by Rivals.com, and addressed depth needs and deficiencies at every position. Adding to the depth on the offensive line, we look at the upcoming signing of Royersford (PA) Pope John Paul II’s Kevin Heywood and how his addition improves the program.

After quickly cobbling together a small recruiting class in less than a month after being hired, Fickell and his staff scoured the country to recruit and receive commitments from 20 known prospects combining physicality, speed, and play-making abilities.

MADISON, Wis. – It’s clear the direction Luke Fickell intends to push the University of Wisconsin in the recruiting classes to come

Originally beginning his high school at Bishop McDevitt High outside Philadelphia, Heywood was forced to transfer after the school closed in 2020. Heywood and a couple of his teammates found a home at Archbishop Wood Catholic in Warminster. Following the 2021 season, Heywood’s coach, Matt Walp, left to be the director of player engagement at Rutgers.

Heywood stayed through the 2021 season but eventually grew tired of the 75-minute commute to school. With Pope John Paul II a couple of minutes from his house, Heywood decided to make the easier trek. Because of the transfer, Heywood couldn’t play in the district playoffs. When he was on the field, his team was 10-0.

“I knew those 10 games that I had were going to be everything that I could give, because I knew they were going to be my last games,” Heywood said. “I started off the first game a little slow, but in the second game everything all clicked for me. I felt really good, really athletic, felt I could run in open space, and it went really well.”

In addition to his work at right tackle, Heywood played nose tackle and took on double and triple teams to open tackle lanes for the linebackers.

“I’m supported by a good brotherhood here,” Heywood said. “Practices are real serious. Offseason training is real series. I know I’m going to have to take it serious at the next level, so it’s real good.”