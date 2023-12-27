MADISON, Wis. – It’s clear the direction Luke Fickell intends to push the University of Wisconsin in the recruiting classes to come.

After quickly cobbling together a small recruiting class in less than a month after being hired, Fickell and his staff scoured the country to recruit and receive commitments from 22 prospects from 13 different states from coast to coast, combining physicality, speed, and play-making abilities.

“The ability to go across the United States and find the players we need to be successful in doing the things we want to do is really, really impressive,” Fickell said.

Half the Badgers class comprises four-star recruits, which is why it currently is ranked 18th in the country by Rivals.com, and addresses the depth needs and deficiencies at every position. Adding to the depth in the defensive backfield, we look at the signing of Pompano Beach (FL) American Heritage's Xavier Lucas and how his addition improves the program.