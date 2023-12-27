Better Know A Badger – 2024 four-star defensive back Xavier Lucas
MADISON, Wis. – It’s clear the direction Luke Fickell intends to push the University of Wisconsin in the recruiting classes to come.
After quickly cobbling together a small recruiting class in less than a month after being hired, Fickell and his staff scoured the country to recruit and receive commitments from 22 prospects from 13 different states from coast to coast, combining physicality, speed, and play-making abilities.
“The ability to go across the United States and find the players we need to be successful in doing the things we want to do is really, really impressive,” Fickell said.
Half the Badgers class comprises four-star recruits, which is why it currently is ranked 18th in the country by Rivals.com, and addresses the depth needs and deficiencies at every position. Adding to the depth in the defensive backfield, we look at the signing of Pompano Beach (FL) American Heritage's Xavier Lucas and how his addition improves the program.
Stats
Lucas primarily played safety prior before switching to cornerback for the 2022 season, finishing his junior season with 13 tackles, seven pass breakups, and didn’t allow a touchdown pass. He switched schools and changed positions to cornerback last season against a schedule that saw Heritage play three state championship teams - Miami Central, St. Thomas Aquinas, and Chaminade Madonna. He finished his season with four interceptions and 26 tackles.
Recruiting Competition
The 20th commitment in Wisconsin’s 2024 class, Lucas affirmed his commitment to the Badgers over a late push from Miami. He took officials to Illinois, Iowa, Oregon State, and Rutgers. He had three dozen offers in total, including offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Michigan, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Stanford, Tennessee, and Texas A&M.
Recruiting Story
