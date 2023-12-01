Better Know A Badger – 2024 four-star CB Omillio Agard
MADISON, Wis. – It’s clear the direction Luke Fickell intends to push the University of Wisconsin in the recruiting classes to come
After quickly cobbling together a small recruiting class in less than a month after being hired, Fickell and his staff scoured the country to recruit and receive commitments from 21 known prospects combining physicality, speed, and play-making abilities.
Nearly half the Badgers class comprises four-star recruits, which is why it currently is ranked 18th in the country by Rivals.com, and addressed depth needs and deficiencies at every position. Adding to the depth of the inside linebacker position, we look at the upcoming signing of Philadelphia St. Joseph's cornerback Omillio Agard and how his addition improves the program.
Stats
Already a two-time state champion, Agard states his senior season has been his best year to date, reporting 30+ tackles, 17 pass breakups, and three interceptions through 12 games. St. Joseph’s plays Central Bucks South in a PIAA Class 6A semifinals on December 2. The finals will be played one week later.
“I have a lot of experience having played four years of high school football,” Agard said. “I am not playing with any worries. I am not worried about my recruitment. I was injured last year, so I haven’t had a full year since my sophomore year. Not having outside distractions and being set with a school has been big for me.”
Recruiting Competition
The 15th commitment in Wisconsin’s 2024 class, Agard committed to the Badgers over finalist Clemson. He also had offers from the likes of Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Penn State, Tennessee, USC, and dozens more.
Recruiting Story
