Carter Gilmore , who will be joining Wisconsin’s roster as a preferred walk-on, is coming off a terrific senior season at Arrowhead. The Associated Press All-State selection averaged 26.8 points, 11.3 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game this winter.

Greg Gard and the Wisconsin coaching staff signed an impressive group of talent in the 2020 recruiting class. With six signed prospects expected to arrive at UW in June, BadgerBlitz.com checked in with each player to get their thoughts before getting settled on campus.

Question: Obviously your high school career just ended at Arrowhead, but how much are you looking forward to getting on campus with your new teammates and officially becoming a Badger?

Answer: Obviously I can’t wait. It is kind of up in the air as to when I will be able to get down there for sure. But we have all been talking and staying updated. We have also had time to get to know each other a little better. We are all excited to get down there and start working.

Q: You had plenty of chances to go elsewhere and play with a full scholarship. What made Wisconsin stand apart from the rest of the schools that offered you?

A: Growing up in Wisconsin I have always been a Badger fan. It was always my dream to be a Badger one day. I never wanted to go anywhere else knowing that my heart was with Wisconsin. I didn’t want to look back and regret not going to Wisconsin

Q: How was the recruiting process for you? Did you like talking to all of these college coaches or did it get kind of tiring after a while?

A: The first couple of months were good. Especially for me because I was never a kid who people thought would go D1. But as I got older and a couple months had passed, the constant phone calls and text messages got a little old. Overall, though, I know not too many kids get this opportunity to go play D1 basketball.

Q: And then when you finally ended your recruitment and committed to Wisconsin, how did it feel? Was there a sense of relief?

A: Oh yeah, for sure. It was kinda hard to turn down other schools because they had spent so long recruiting me. But when I finally made the phone call to Wisconsin, it didn’t really seem real at first -- it took a couple days to set in. After it did set in, it was just a relief that it was over.

Q: Wisconsin's 2020 recruiting class has a chance to be pretty special. How excited are you for the future of this group?

A: We have a chance to be very special and be one of the best classes that ever came through Wisconsin. Hopefully we will bring back a national championship. We have all talked and we know that is our goal. I think that with our class, we have a very good chance to accomplish our goal.

Q: Do you have any specific personal goals for your first season on campus?

A: My first season I am going to redshirt. So for my freshman year my goal is just to learn as much as possible and help my teammates get better. I also just want to work hard every day in practice. I just want to show that I am here to work and try to earn my spot. I want to learn as much as I can in my first year. The more I can learn the easier the game will be and the better player I will be.

Q: What is your main motivation as a basketball player. What drives you to work so hard?

A: I guess my main goal was to always play for Wisconsin. Now that I am committed, my goal is to make an impact. Seeing all the friends and family that I have who watch me play -- it makes me want to work harder. I want to make my family and friends proud.

Q: Is there any particular pro player who you try to model your game after? Anybody who you really like watching in the NBA?

A: There is not really any player that I try to model my game after, but I would say my favorite player and the player that I watch the most is LeBron James just because he can do so many things on the court. I wouldn't say I model my game after him, but I would say he is the player I watch the most.