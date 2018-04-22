Keeanu Benton wasn't a household name on the recruiting front prior to his visit Friday to the University of Wisconsin.

That all changed, though, after the Badgers offered the 6-foot-4, 295-pound defensive tackle from Janesville Craig High School.

"I knew I was a good player going into the visit, but I didn't know I was that good," Benton told BadgerBlitz.com. "But Wisconsin didn't make the wrong choice when they offered."