{{ timeAgo('2019-06-18 13:00:00 -0500') }} football

2021 OL Ben Christman gets his first look at Wisconsin

Jon McNamara
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Ben Christman, one of the top junior prospects in the Midwest, had high praise for Wisconsin offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph after an unofficial visit to Madison on Sunday.

"He's (Rudolph) one of the best in the business," Christman told BadgerBlitz.com. "Ever since he first came to visit me at my school and extended an offer, we've started to build a good relationship."

Ben Christman (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
