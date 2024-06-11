“It was unique because it was the second time I’ve been back since I committed, but really the first time I was able to connect with the guys,” Dean said. “To see what it was it was like to be a Badger, it made it real and made me excited to get down there.”

Nothing has dissuaded that opinion in the past two months, and certainly not after mingling with future teammates, staff, and families during last weekend’s official visit to Madison.

When Neenah (Wis.) High safety Grant Dean announced his commitment to the University of Wisconsin in mid-April, the 6-foot-1, three-star recruit felt he had found his dream school.

One of four committed prospects on campus, along with several uncommitted players taking a closer look at the Badgers, the Wisconsin staff focused the weekend on building team chemistry within the players. There were plenty of group dinners and football conversations, but there also was a rousing game of laser tag with guys shooting through smoke and cars and perched on tree stands.

“Everybody hung out with each other,” Dean said. “It was a really cool atmosphere. Getting to know everybody, recruits, commits, families, it was a really enjoyable weekend. I feel blessed to be in this position. It’s surreal.”

Having a solid relationship with co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Alex Grinch when he committed, Dean has seen that partnership grow because Grinch and co-defensive coordinator Mike Tressel have started treating him like a UW player instead of an uncommitted prospect.

“They’ve shown me things I should get better at and things that I am good at,” Dean said. “They show me where I can fit into (the defense) with my play style and how that will work in the defense with their mottos.”

“I like working with Coach Grinch because he values the blue-collar playstyle of Wisconsin and the program’s history. He really works on fundamentals, and I think that will be valuable to everybody in the DB room.”

A two-way player for the Rockets, Dean registered 59 total tackles and two interceptions to go along with 1,991 yards and 28 touchdowns. He has been praised by scouts and his head coach for his athleticism, which Dean believes is his biggest asset.

“It’s a weapon for me because it allows me to be versatile,” Dean said. “I can play multiple positions and I think it will help me in the long run because there are a lot of different things I can do speed-wise. With my IQ, I think it will help me in college.”

“I don’t really care where I play. I just want to get a shot.”

Joining Wautoma offensive lineman Michael Roeske and Germantown linebacker Cooper Catalano as current in-state commits in Wisconsin’s 2025 class, Dean looks at his group as the foundation of a championship pedigree the new staff is trying to create.

“I am excited about this class,” he said. “It’s on fire right now. I think this class has a chance to win a few championships while we are here.”