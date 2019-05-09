Behren Morton the latest Wisconsin QB offer in 2021 class
Jon Budmayr's spring tour west of Wisconsin has now produced four new scholarship offers at the quarterback position.
The Badgers' assistant coach started in Arizona (Ty Thompson), moved to California (Deacon Hill), landed in east Texas (Sawyer Robertson) before he settled on his final location in Eastland. It was there that he extended an offer to Behren Morton, a 6-foot-2, 180-pound prospect in the 2021 class.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news