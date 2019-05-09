Jon Budmayr's spring tour west of Wisconsin has now produced four new scholarship offers at the quarterback position.

The Badgers' assistant coach started in Arizona (Ty Thompson), moved to California (Deacon Hill), landed in east Texas (Sawyer Robertson) before he settled on his final location in Eastland. It was there that he extended an offer to Behren Morton, a 6-foot-2, 180-pound prospect in the 2021 class.