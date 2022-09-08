BadgerBlitz.com brings back it's Behind Enemy Lines series, where we get an opposing beat writer's take on the upcoming matchup. For Week 2, we spoke to Kuria Pounds of WazzuWatch.com, and touched on the state of the Cougars football program, Nakia Watson's return to Madison and more.

How healthy are the Cougars headed into Saturday's game?

Wisconsin will unleash Braelon Allen on Washington State's turnover-happy defense. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

Pounds: The Cougars are getting fully healthy this week. Edge Ron Stone Jr. was on a “pitch count” in last week’s matchup against Idaho but is expected to be a full go against Wisconsin on Saturday. Wide receiver De’Zhaun Stribling will look to be a full participant as well, after he rolled his ankle against Idaho. Rohrer's Reaction: Wisconsin's health deficits are currently in the secondary, so the Cougars possibly getting Stribling back certainly doesn't make matters better for the Badgers. Stone is a dangerous pass rusher, one Wisconsin will have to account for. Pitch count or not, he's already in the sack column.

What's the story on the new coach Jake Dickert?

Pounds: Jake Dickert is starting his first full season as the Cougars head coach after replacing former head coach Nick Rolovich, and the buzz around campus is how this is our 3rd head coach in the last three seasons. Dickert is a defensive-minded juggernaut who dominated the turnover battle last season, finishing 5th in total turnovers in all of FBS last season, and 4th in fumble recoveries. He led the Cougars to their first Apple Cup victory in almost a decade, and looks to continue the success he had in his shortened season. Rohrer's Reaction: I'm kind of surprised Washington State hadn't won the Apple Cup in so long, but good for Dickert for bringing some bragging rights back to Pullman. He specializes in creating turnovers, you say? Graham Mertz...I'm looking at you.

Are Washington State fans concerned after only beating Idaho by a touchdown?

Pounds: Fans are very nervous after the embarrassing win WSU had last weekend against Idaho. The Cougars struggled offensively, which has been the key to success for the Cougars for the past decade. The defense definitely was not a concern for fans, totaling seven sacks and a couple of turnovers. Most fans are concerned with how the offense will shape up against a top-25 team that's one of the better defenses in the country, along with a powerful run game. Rohrer's Reaction: Yeah...Idaho is not a good team. Cougars fans have a right to be concerned. They need to right the ship offensively, or Madison will be a rude awakening.

Can Nakia Watson fill the void left by Max Borghi?

Pounds: Watson has the potential to fill Borghi’s shoes, but because of how the offense is designed with the “Coug Raid,” there is such a limited role for Watson to break out, even though he totaled 18 carries for 117 yards last week. I don’t think Watson can maintain a role week-to-week to fill the Max Borghi running role, but in his “revenge game” against Wisconsin, he’ll be looking to run. Rohrer's Reaction: Watson should get a good shot to show Wisconsin what he can do in the lead back role they never gave him. But it's true, in such a pass-oriented offense, he may never fully be a featured player.

How equipped are the Cougars to handle Wisconsin's run game?

Pounds: The Cougars will have their first “big” test of the season against the Badgers’ run game but there is some potential for WSU to limit Braelon Allen. The defense definitely has the front, but that matchup against the Wisconsin offensive line will be a challenge. Rohrer's Reaction: Dickert may be a defensive-minded coach, but it takes more than that to slow the Badgers running game. The Cougars defense goes up against a very different style of offense every day, and playing a physical Big Ten offensive system will be an adjustment.

Are we seeing a return to the ultra pass-happy Washington State with quarterback Cameron Ward and offensive coordinator Eric Morris?

Pounds: Cougar faithful have been under the “Air Raid” regime for years, even under Rolovich’s “spread” offense. The biggest surprise for the Cougars this season is the inclusion of the tight end position, making this “Air Raid” different. Cam Ward and Eric Morris definitely bring excitement to the pass-heavy offense, but it will all come down to Ward’s play. Rohrer's Reaction: Washington State throwing the ball 60 times a game just feels right. The coaches may shuffle, but the overwhelming desire to air the ball out never seems to die in Pullman.

Pass-rushers Ron Stone Jr. and Brennan Jackson each posted five sacks last year and each have one already — are they poised for a huge year?

Pounds: Stone and Brennan Jackson are definitely poised for breakout seasons this year, already being named to multiple watch lists, the Preseason All Pac-12 first and second teams, and making their presence known in Week 1. They will definitely make their name known this weekend in any way. Rohrer's Reaction: These guys can play. Slowing them down will be among the offense's top priorities on Saturday. I wouldn't be surprised if they each get a sack once again.

Prediction for the game?