BadgerBlitz.com brings back it's Behind Enemy Lines series, where we get an opposing beat writer's take on the upcoming matchup. For Week 5, we spoke to Ryan Young of Trojan Sports and touched on expectations for Lincoln Riley in year three, USC's improved defense and much more.

What specific changes has new DC D'Anton Lynn implemented to kick-start this defense?

Advertisement

USC linebacker Eric Gentry. (Jeff McCulloch/TrojanSports.com)

Young: The biggest thing, honestly, has just been that the players trust in what he's doing and understand their responsibilities so much better than last year. It's such a more cogent unit on every level. Last season, it often felt like 11 individuals out there, which led to so many breakdowns, busts and players on islands where if they missed a tackle there was no help in the vicinity. The players have talked this fall about how much more pre-snap communication there is, how they not only trust that they're being put in the right position but trust their teammates and know if they just do their part so will the others. I know that sounds kind of general, but it's really the biggest change -- they're organized and on the same page. Furthermore, while it's ironic that they essentially blew the game at Michigan due to two missed tackles on Kalel Mullings' long run, this team is tackling night-and-day better than a season ago. Lastly, he's unlocked linebacker Eric Gentry, who is playing all over the defense, even rushing off the edge, and has been the defensive MVP so far after the last coaching staff really misevaluated him and kept him in a often limited role last season. It's just a much better run unit in every regard.

What's been the fallout from/reactions to the Michigan loss?

Young: It's been really interesting to see how divisive the opinions have been about the defense. Yes, Michigan ran for 290 yards, and some fans are fixated on that number and the three explosive runs that accounted for or set up all three Wolverines offensive touchdowns. The way I see it is that of course Michigan was going to pile up rushing yards while rushing 46 times and passing only 12 (for just 32 yards), and aside from three runs accounting for 157 of those yards the defense was routinely stout. USC made six straight defensive stops leading into Michigan's ultimate game-winning drive, including four three-and-outs and a forced fumble. I haven't seen a Trojans defense do that in the seven years I've covered the team. The three busts were regrettable, no doubt, especially Mullings' 63-yard run on the game-winning drive late, as two defensive backs blew tackles to let it become what it did. But I was highly encouraged overall with what I saw on a play to play basis. On the flip side, the offensive line performance was troubling. I normally take PFF grades with a grain of salt, but three of USC's offensive linemen received 0.00 pass-blocking grades and Michigan racked up 27 pressures and 4 sacks. Sure, that's a great defensive front on the road in a tough environment -- it should be the worst USC's OL plays all season. But redshirt freshman left tackle Elijah Paige really struggled badly, and the Trojans simply have no experienced depth (or really any depth period) at the tackle spots, so they need Paige to bounce back in a big way this week.

What were the expectations for Lincoln Riley this season and how much pressure is there on the head coach in 2024?

Young: There's pressure from fans, but ultimately he's in the third season of a monstrous long-term contract, so there's no risk of being on the hot seat regardless of what happens. But sure, the grace period ended sometime last season and the fans are going to get impatient if this season isn't a clear step in the right direction. By nailing the D'Anton Lynn hire, Riley is already off to a good start, though he's still dogged by recruiting questions and not having fixed the offensive line situation over the last two years. I think fans want to see this team be in the playoff conversation down to the end. If they aren't even a contender down the stretch, the scrutiny on Riley will intensify, but I believe they will be.

Who are the key playmakers on this defense?

Young: The leaders are the aforementioned LB Eric Gentry and three transfer newcomers -- safeties Kamari Ramsey (from UCLA) and Akili Arnold (Oregon State), who is questionable this week, and his brother, LB Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (Oregon State). Those three have stabilized the middle and back of the defense in a big way and almost never come off the field. Gentry, meanwhile, is the emotional catalyst of this team. There is no more intense player on this defense on game days, and his teammates feed off that -- especially now that he's been fully unleashed and is leading the team with 26 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and 2 sacks.

How much, if any, additional excitement has joining the Big Ten created around this program?

Young: I think it certainly has -- the fresh matchups have amped up anticipation each week and being part of one of the top two conferences has been a welcomed change from feeling like the program has been in college football Siberia for so long, in terms of national attention and audience. But it's also intensified the pressure on Riley, as many fans are skeptical if the roster is truly built for Big Ten competition week to week.

Prediction for the game?

Young: I've got USC, 34-21. I think the offensive line will bounce back and look more like it did the first two weeks, and with that Miller Moss will have a big game and get the offense going early. I believe in this USC defense, especially going against a backup quarterback and what has looked like a fairly limited Wisconsin offense.