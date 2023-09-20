BadgerBlitz.com brings back it's Behind Enemy Lines series, where we get an opposing beat writer's take on the upcoming matchup. For Week 4, we spoke to Dub Jellison of BoilerUpload.com and touched on the state of the Boilermakers' football program, Purdue's offensive weapons and more.

Wisconsin will travel to West Lafayette for its first Big Ten contest of the season.

What are/were the expectations for first year head coach Ryan Walters?

Jellison: The knowledgable fans and media had realistic expectations for Ryan Walters this season. Purdue lost quite a bit from last season’s Big Ten West championship team and there are a lot of new faces on this year’s roster. Purdue also has a very difficult schedule with two Power 5 teams and a good Fresno State team in the non-conference, along with drawing Ohio State and Michigan from the East. I think the general consensus is that Purdue has the potential to play in a bowl game, but contending for a Big Ten title isn’t something that is likely in the cards in 2023.

What's gone wrong for the Boilermakers during the 1-2 start?

Jellison: Purdue has done some good things offensively through three games. The main issue on that side of the ball has been their inefficiency in short yardage and the red zone. Purdue has struggled converting on third and fourth and short so far this year under Graham Harrell. The group is also tied for 105th in red zone scoring percentage. After not turning the ball over once in the first two weeks, Purdue had 7 fumbles (3 lost) and an interception against Syracuse. So that will be an emphasis for them moving forward. Defensively, the secondary has been suspect outside of true freshman phenom Dillon Thieneman. When Purdue is allowing big plays and points, that’s largely been the reason why. Last week, the defensive line got shredded by Syracuse on the ground as well. That is a new issue that Purdue will have a hard time fixing against Wisconsin on Friday.

What's the concern level for the Boilermakers' defense after giving up 35-plus points in two games already?

Jellison: Walters and defensive coordinator Kevin Kane have maintained that this defense can be successful despite some early season struggles. Although, the secondary has been an issue in a heavy man-to-man system, which may not change anytime soon.

Speaking of the defense, who are the players to watch on that side of the ball?

Jellison: The true freshman safety Thieneman has been a huge surprise for the Boilermakers this season. He has 31 total tackles and two interceptions through three games. Outside linebackers Nic Scourton and Kydran Jenkins have excelled in Walters’ defense so far. The duo has combined for 8.5 tackles for loss and five sacks through two games. Although, Jenkins went down against Syracuse and his status for Saturday is unknown.

Quarterback Hudson Card was one of the higher-profile transfers in the conference — how has he performed?

Jellison: Card had a pair of respectable games to start his Purdue career against Fresno State and Virginia Tech. Many people, myself included, viewed the Syracuse game as an opportunity for him to have a breakthrough game. He did throw for a season-high 323 yards while completing 70% of his passes, but four turnovers soiled his performance. While he may not be living up to the sky high preseason expectations, Purdue is very content with him under center.

Wide out Deion Burks has looked electric thus far. What makes him so dangerous?

Jellison: Burks is an athletic freak, per Walters. He is the fastest player on the team and has the ability to score on any given play. Burks has also made several acrobatic catches in traffic that are jaw-dropping. After his breakout showing in Week 1, Virginia Tech and Syracuse have made him a top priority which has seen his production drop a bit. Harrell will have to get creative to get him the ball in space.

After 16 straight losses to the Badgers, how much pressure is there on Purdue to win this game?

Jellison: I don’t get the sense that Purdue feels a ton of pressure about beating Wisconsin, per say. The Badgers have had Purdue’s number for a long, long time, so it is still somewhat of a mental hurdle for them. After a 1-2 start, I do think that this is a big game when it comes to the direction of Purdue’s season.

Prediction for the game?