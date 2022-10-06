Vaccher: Hilinski has had his ups and downs this season, but it looks like he is the answer at quarterback for the Wildcats this season, and for the foreseeable future. Hilinski may have set the bar too high in the opener against the Huskers, when he threw for 314 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions, and looked very efficient doing it. He put up 435 yards passing the next week against Duke, but threw 24 incompletions. He had three turnovers against Southern Illinois, missed a few potential game-changing throws against Miami (Ohio) and had two more turnovers against Penn State last Saturday.

He’s often erratic; he’ll miss a short throw and then connect on an impressive one from the opposite hash. One thing I’ve noticed is that his mechanics leave him at times. He’s not the most mobile guy, either. All that said, Hilinski is still the No. 2 passer in the Big Ten with 285.8 yards per game, and there’s no doubt that he’s their best option at QB. Coaches are riding with No. 3.

Rohrer's Reaction: I feel the key for Hilinski is playing calm and level-headed. Don't try to do too much, just get the ball to your playmakers. Similar to Graham Mertz with Wisconsin, if they need him to go and win the game, then it's probably already lost.