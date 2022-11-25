News More News
Behind Enemy Lines: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers

Seamus Rohrer • BadgerBlitz
Staff
BadgerBlitz.com brings back it's Behind Enemy Lines series, where we get an opposing beat writer's take on the upcoming matchup.

For Week 13, we spoke to Dylan Callaghan-Croley of TheGopherReport.com
and touched on Minnesota's stingy defense, running back Mohammad Ibrahim and more.

How has Mohammed Ibrahim been able to bounce back from a season-ending injury a year ago to deliver a 1,500-plus yard campaign?  

Minnesota running back Mohammed Ibrahim was named to the Doak Walker award semifinalists.
Callaghan-Croley: Ibrahim has bounced back in a fantastic fashion this season and the injury from last season and hasn't appeared to affect him at all. This season, he's rushed for 1,524 yards and 19 touchdowns on 277 carries and is a semifinalist for the Doak Walker Award. The Gophers' offense lives and dies through Ibrahim. They'll go as far he takes them on Saturday afternoon.

Rohrer's Reaction: Ibrahim has been one of the premier backs in the Big Ten for years now. Last year was supposed to be his sendoff season, but he tore his ACL in the opener against Ohio State. Now, Ibrahim is back with a vengeance, and has 1,500 more yards and 19 more touchdowns to show for it.

Tanner Morgan's stats scream game manager — would that be an accurate assessment of the quarterback's season?

