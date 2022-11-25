Callaghan-Croley: Ibrahim has bounced back in a fantastic fashion this season and the injury from last season and hasn't appeared to affect him at all. This season, he's rushed for 1,524 yards and 19 touchdowns on 277 carries and is a semifinalist for the Doak Walker Award. The Gophers' offense lives and dies through Ibrahim. They'll go as far he takes them on Saturday afternoon.

Rohrer's Reaction: Ibrahim has been one of the premier backs in the Big Ten for years now. Last year was supposed to be his sendoff season, but he tore his ACL in the opener against Ohio State. Now, Ibrahim is back with a vengeance, and has 1,500 more yards and 19 more touchdowns to show for it.