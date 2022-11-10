Kakert: That’s been a very hot topic this season and the reality is whether Ferentz is still the man for the job might not matter much because if they were to look to move on from the longest tenured head coach in college football, Iowa would owe Ferentz approximately $42 million dollars as a buyout and they simply don’t have that kind of cash just laying around. The Ferentz discussion is an interesting one. Most Iowa fans still like Ferentz and approve of the overall job he is doing. Their reservations surround the work of his son, Brian, who is Iowa’s offensive coordinator. The case for Ferentz is that in the previous three seasons, he led Iowa to a pair of 10-win seasons and a Big Ten West title last season. The negative is that since Iowa was 6-0 and ranked #2 in the country last season, the Hawkeyes are 9-8 with an offense that has struggled to score points.

Rohrer's Reaction: It's interesting to hear that most fans still approve of Ferentz, because the situation seems extremely testy from the outside. Still, most of the blame falls on Brian's offense, and deservedly so for how they've performed this season.