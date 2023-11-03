BadgerBlitz.com brings back it's Behind Enemy Lines series, where we get an opposing beat writer's take on the upcoming matchup. For Week 10, we spoke to Mason Williams of TheHoosier.com and touched on Indiana's close game against Penn State, the state of the Hoosiers' offense and more.

How has the firing of Walt Bell altered the Hoosiers' offense thus far?

Indiana head coach Tom Allen. (AP)

Williams: Rod Carey's insertion into the full-time role of offensive coordinator after Walt Bell's firing had its growing pains, and frankly still does. But the offense had more than its fair share of struggles under Bell as well. The word that keeps coming up with how the Hoosier offense operates now is simplified, meaning Indiana has tried to emphasize more aspects of the offense that had some flashes of success and eliminating others. Indiana has thrown the ball a bit more than in previous weeks, cut down on their reliance on the triple option, and been competitive in games for longer. But make no mistake about it, this offense is still a long ways off from being threatening enough on a week-to-week basis.

With Indiana currently winless in Big Ten play, how hot is Tom Allen's seat?

Williams: It'd be foolish to say it isn't at least warm, and I, personally, tend to lean toward the hotter side of the spectrum. The evolving landscape of the conference and what the Hoosiers are stepping into starting next August means there's never been a better or more important time to be investing in and somewhat successful with football. The great memories 2019 and 2020 afforded him and the Hoosier fanbase are miles behind in the rearview mirror as Indiana is on the verge of their third straight disastrous season. His $20 million+ buyout is the ultimate crutch athletic administration could fall on, but only winning two or three games this year could still be a hard sell. None of this is to say that Tom Allen isn't a great man or hasn't done anything for the program, but it's started to feel like a separation could be equally beneficial for both parties if real momentum isn't struck – and fast.

The Hoosiers nearly pulled off the shocking upset against Penn State last week — in your estimation, was that an outlier or a sign of things to come?

Williams: I cautiously think of it as an outlier for now. Indiana hadn't necessarily played well enough to win for the entirety of the game but had done enough to be in position for a potential Penn State mistake. Yet, when the Hoosiers forced that Nittany Lion mistake, Indiana didn't do much in the realm of capitalizing on it – the Hoosiers ran the ball three straight times after intercepting Drew Allar in PSU territory while down three. They settled for a field goal, and Penn State would quickly score a touchdown to bounce their lead back out to seven. The final nine-point deficit is the closest Indiana has kept it with a Big Ten opponent this season, and some of the best opportunities for a win the Hoosiers' schedule features come in the final weeks of the season against the likes of Illinois, Michigan State and Purdue. They played probably their best game of the season and didn't earn a result to show for it, but playing like that against lesser opponents could yield something positive. A massive issue they've dealt with all season is inconsistency, and the Hoosiers will need to buck that trend before it's viewed as anything more than a empty scare.

Indiana has two quarterbacks that have both played significant snaps. What's the quarterback situation like in Bloomington?

Williams: Indiana rotated quarterbacks for the first two weeks of the season between Tayven Jackson and Brendan Sorsby before settling on Jackson. He then had three starts and was benched in the fourth quarter of a 34-point game at Maryland as the calendar flipped to October. Indiana then fired Bell, who not only called the plays but oversaw the quarterback position, during the bye week. Carey, Allen and the staff decided they needed more evaluation for a decision, and rotated quarterbacks again at Michigan, alternating drives while being driven into the ground by the Wolverines. Sorsby then won the job to start versus Rutgers and kept it versus Penn State last week. If that sounds confusing to follow, that's because it is. It's been a talking point and point of criticism for longer than most would like to talk about it, but the Hoosiers have seemingly settled on Sorsby based on the comments from the coaching staff and the players on his growth and the comfort in practice. But taking nine weeks to allow a QB to not have to look over his shoulder was, and has been, a questionable process all season long. For now it seems over, but then again, is it really ever?

Who's the most dangerous player on Indiana's offense?

Wiliams: Jaylin Lucas was an All-American returner last season and showed flashes of promise in the Indiana backfield and passing game last season. By measure of pure talent, explosiveness and an overall threat to a defense, he's the player opponents likely have circled on their scouting report in bright red marker. His touches are down over the past couple of weeks, something Indiana attributes to both not getting him the ball enough and defenses trying to scheme him out of the offense. But of the options Indiana has, and they do have some talent at the skill positions, Lucas is the one to keep eyes on the most.

Give me a quick breakdown of the defense. Who are the players that make it run?

Williams: Aaron Casey, a sixth-year senior inside linebacker, is the straw that stirs the drink. Indiana's front seven played one of it's better games of the season in State College last week, and both his play at linebacker and the complimentary efforts from his fellow linebackers and defensive line helped stifle a pretty poor Penn State offense last weekend. Noah Pierre, a sixth-year senior safety, is the vocal leader of the defense – still maintaining that role after an injury that resulted in him getting carted off two weeks ago has held him inactive. The secondary for Indiana this season is young and turned over, but so too is much of the defense with an influx of transfers. Andre Carter is the biggest disruptor on the front line, an edge-rushing transfer from Western Michigan. He's seen an uptick in his snap counts as the Hoosiers have tried to find ways to move him all around the line and get him to the quarterback from different attack angles, and he's been the constant force for Indiana this season.

In your eyes, who are the top NFL prospects on this Hoosiers team?

Casey and Carter are the two I would tab as potential next-level prospects on the defense. Casey has had a couple of scouts at each of the last few games from different teams. He's got a nose for the football, similar to the likes of Micah McFadden or Cam Jones did for Indiana when they were here. Allen-led defenses always seem to have one or two really good linebackers, and Casey is that. He'd need more development and fine-tuning at the next level, but I think he could hear his name called or be a UDFA candidate this spring. Carter's frame and athleticism makes him an attractive prospect to scouts, as well as the frequency he's pressuring and getting to the quarterback. They're the two prospects that instantly come to mind when thinking about the next level.

Prediction for the game, final score?