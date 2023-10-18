BadgerBlitz.com brings back it's Behind Enemy Lines series, where we get an opposing beat writer's take on the upcoming matchup. For Week 4, we spoke to Doug Bucshon of Orange And Blue News and touched on Illinois' offense, the Illini upset over Maryland, and more.

Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

What have been your early impressions of the Ole Miss transfer quarterback Luke Altmyer?

Bucshon: Altmyer has arm talent, athleticism, and leadership qualities. Just a sophomore in his first year as a starter, his best football is in front of him. So far this season, he’s been hot and cold. He tossed four interceptions in a loss to Penn State then made some clutch throws in the win over Maryland last week. A big emphasis for offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. is putting Altmyer in manageable third down situations. Illinois hasn’t given Altmyer a clean pocket on obvious passing downs – Illinois is worst in the Big Ten in sacks allowed – and his decision-making tails off when he’s under pressure. The Badgers will need to account for Altmyer as a scrambler and runner. He has sneaky speed and some of his biggest plays have been on runs when he’s flushed from the pocket. Lunney has also been dialing up more read option of late.

How much, if at all, has Illinois' ground game fallen off without Chase Brown?

Bucshon: Until last week, they struggled to get the running game on track. Brown added the ability to bounce runs to the outside and get chunk yards. It’s more of a grind-it-out run game this year and a heavy dose of inside zone. Illinois averages around 40 fewer yards rushing this season than they did in 2022. Starter Reggie Love has had some nagging injuries of late and he didn’t make the trip to Maryland. In his absence, true freshman Kaden Feagin had 84 yards on 19 carries versus the Terps and was named Big Ten freshman of the week. He’s a 6-foot-3, 250-pound bulldozer.

Isaiah Williams and Pat Bryant are both back to once again lead the Illini at wideout — how dangerous is that duo?

Williams will have a high volume of targets, mostly on quick hitters out of the slot. He’s elusive and a playmaker with the ball in his hands. He’s very elusive and a tough matchup for linebackers and safeties. Altmyer leans heavily on him. Through week 7, Williams leads the Big Ten in receptions and is second to Ohio State All-American Marvin Harrison Jr. in receiving yards. His long plays are typically on quick slants that he turns into big yards after the catch. Outside receiver Pat Bryant won’t blow anyone away with his speed. He relies more on his length and leaping ability to come down with 50/50 balls in tight coverage. He’s most dangerous on throws over the top of the defense. When Illinois takes a deep shot, it’s usually to Bryant. Expect targets to him on go routes.

Illinois boasted one of the best defenses in the nation last season under Ryan Walters, who's now the head coach at Purdue. How is that unit faring this season, and who are some of the key pieces to watch on that side of the ball?

Bucshon: It has definitely been a different defense this year. But more impactful than the loss of Walters has been the heavy losses in the back end to graduation and the NFL Draft, including No. 5 overall pick Devon Witherspoon. It has taken some time for this year’s defense to find their identity. They have taken some positive strides, though. The run defense took a big step against Maryland and they seem to be finding some confidence. Experience has helped. We’re starting to see more of the sophistication to the defense – disguising coverages, pre-snap movement, etc. – that characterized last year’s D. It starts with interior defensive lineman Jer’Zhan Newton, who was just named an AP mid-season All-American. He’s been facing double teams all season but still manages to be extremely disruptive. The main thing about Newton is his elite get-off. There aren’t many Big Ten offensive linemen who have the feet to get good blocking angles on him, and he’s probably the best defensive lineman in the college game at chasing the ball from the back side. Two players to watch this week are inside linebackers Dylan Rosiek and Kenenna Odeluga. Their progression over the past two games has been a huge key to getting the defense back on track. Rosiek is tenth in the Big Ten in tackles per game after posting 24 tackles over the last three games.

How was Illinois able to beat Maryland last week?

Bucshon: Illinois played its most fundamentally sound game of the season, and Maryland had numerous self-inflicted wounds. That was a welcome change. Illinois has typically been the team with the most miscues; penalties, missed assignments, and other unforced errors. The Illini found just enough in the ground game with Feagin to make life easier on Altmyer. Though he didn’t’ put up eye-popping numbers, he made clutch throws when they most needed them, including guiding the Illini on a game-winning drive that resulted in a walk-off field goal from Caleb Griffin. Defensively, they didn’t let Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa take over the game. He put up solid passing stats, but the Illini mostly kept him contained to the pocket and they ramped up the pressure in the second half. Outside linebacker Seth Coleman finished the game with three sacks en route to Big Ten defensive player of the week.

Prediction for the game?