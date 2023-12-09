Taking on the top-ranked team in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, BadgerBlitz.com brings back its Behind Enemy Lines series, where we get an opposing beat writer's take on the upcoming matchup. For this afternoon's contest in Tucson, Arizona, we spoke to Troy Hutchison of GOAZCATS to find out what has made the Wildcats one of only 12 undefeated remaining in Division-1 basketball.

Since transferring from North Carolina, Caleb Love is averaging a team-high 13.3 points per game. (Ryan Sun/AP)

1, Five Wildcats are averaging at least 11.0 points per game. Who is the most important to the overall success of Arizona?

Hutchinson: The most important player to Arizona's success is a tie between two players: point guard Kylan Boswell and forward Keshad Johnson. Johnson is a big game player who has been through the grind when he was at San Diego State. He has brought a toughness and mentality that the program hasn't had in a very long time. However, Boswell is the heart and soul of the team. When he has a good game the offense moves like an easy-flowing river. Plus, he has taken on more of a leadership role in his second season under Tommy Lloyd.

2, How has losing Kerr Krissa to the portal and adding Caleb Love from North Carolina changed the dynamic of this team?

Hutchinson: Kerr Kriisa was one of the better passing point guards in college hoops last season. However, Kriisa was very up and down and had almost no ability to drive to the hoop. The addition of Caleb Love has been massive for Arizona with his ability to drive to the bucket and be a solid defensive player on the other end. Love fits Tommy Lloyd's system like a glove and gives the Wildcats a guy who isn't afraid of the big moment. Plus, Love is averaging over four rebounds and four assists proving he can have an impact on the game in many ways.

3, What aspect of Arizona has been the most impressive throughout thefirst seven games, most surprisingly, and the one that needs the mostimprovement?

Hutchinson: The area I've been most impressed with for Arizona is its depth. The Wildcats are a legit eight deep with all three guys off the bench having the capability to start for most of the Pac-12 and 85 percent of the country. They have a guard in Jaden Bradley, a forward in KJ Lewis, and a center in Motiejus Krivas. All three areas of the court are covered. Playing at a fast pace has been the hallmark of the Tommy Lloyd system and has become the identity of the program. The speed has helped them keep teams off-balanced and puts pressure on the opponent's guards. The area the Wildcats need to improve on is cutting down on the turnovers. Early on, Arizona was averaging over 17 per game. However, the team has cut to under 14 a game, which is where Lloyd wants them to be.

4, How is Arizona different under Tommy Lloyd than it was during Sean Miller's coaching tenure?

Hutchinson: The difference between Lloyd and Sean Miller is everything, from the system, style of coaching, and player development. Miller is a very good coach, but the program is on another level now with the new staff. Offensively, Arizona has gotten back to what made it successful and a Top 10 to 15 program under Lute Olson with the up-tempo style play. Plus, the player development is unmatched with not only what Lloyd can do, but also his star-studded staff with veteran assistant coach Steve Robinson and the youthfulness of assistant Riccardo Fois.

5, What are your thoughts on the outcome?