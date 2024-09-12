BadgerBlitz.com brings back it's Behind Enemy Lines series, where we get an opposing beat writer's take on the upcoming matchup. For Week 3, we spoke to Tony Tsoukalas of Tide Illustrated and touched on superstar quarterback Jalen Milroe, Alabama's perception of playing in Camp Randall Stadium and much more.

Alabama inside linebacker Jihaad Campbell. (USA Today Sports)

Advertisement

What, if any, concerns have arisen about the Tide after their 2-0 start?

Tsoukalas: This isn’t exactly a new one, but the concerns on the offensive line are warranted. Alabama lost a top-10 pick in J.C. Latham at right tackle and has been without its starting left tackle Kadyn Proctor for the first two weeks. That’s led to an inconsistent offense that has been over-reliant on big plays. Proctor might be able to return in time for this week’s game against Wisconsin. Even if he does, Alabama has plenty of questions on the right side where redshirt freshman Wilkin Formby struggled mightily against South Florida. Former five-star recruit Elijah Pritchett is a solid swing tackle, and looked good while replacing Formby late in the fourth quarter last week. However, he too needs to work on his consistency before he can be counted on regularly.

Who are the most important pieces on this defense?

Tsoukalas: There’s not necessarily a superstar in the unit. However, Jihaad Campbell has led the Tide in tackles in each of the first two weeks, piling up 20 total stops. He and fellow inside linebacker Deontae Lawson form one of the most talented tandems in the nation and could both be playing in the NFL next year. Tim Keenan III is a monster at the nose tackle position. He has great athleticism for someone who stands in at 6-foot-2, 326 pounds. Despite often drawing double teams, he’s already generate six defensive pressures and 1.5 sacks through two games. Alabama is also solid at the safety position where it returns fifth-year senior Malachi Moore and Michigan transfer Keon Sabb, who both do a good job of orchestrating things at the back of the secondary.

How has Jalen Milroe looked in Kalen DeBoer’s offensive scheme through two weeks?

Tsoukalas: Nine total touchdowns through two games is a hard stat line to scrutinize, but Alabama will need Milroe to improve his pocket passing if it's going to break down good defenses. Athletically, Milroe is one of the most gifted players in college football. He’s truly electric with the ball in his hands and has the arm strength to punish teams deep if they begin to stack the box. That being said, he still gets too flustered under pressure and needs to get better about picking apart defenses in the intermediate passing game. His struggles there have contributed to Alabama’s boom-or-bust tendency on offense.

Outside of Jalen Milroe, who is Alabama’s most dangerous offensive player?

Tsoukalas: Ryan Alexander Williams. The five-star freshman receiver’s “Hollywood” nickname is well warranted. Williams reclassified to join Alabama a year early and is already the Tide’s top target. The 17-year-old runs smooth routes and is Alabama’s biggest deep-ball threat through two games. We’ll see how his hot start translates to the road, but I wouldn’t bet against him having another big day this weekend.

What have Alabama players and coaches said about playing in the unfamiliar and hostile Camp Randall Stadium?

Tsoukalas: Tight end C.J. Dippre played at Camp Randall while with Maryland in 2022. He said it’s nice environment, but he also provided this quote that I don’t think Wisconsin fans will love. “Schools like this, they don't have a lot of huge games all year. So a school like Alabama is gonna come play up there out of conference. [The stadium is] gonna be filled. Absolutely filled. I believe their student [section] — it’s not like everyone’s there at first. They start coming in, the second quarter is their biggest thing, and then you have the Jump Around in the third. They’re gonna be psyched.” As for Alabama’s other players, they seem excited about the trip. A lot of players embrace playing in tough environments. Most are pretty used to it from playing in the SEC.

Prediction for the game?

Tsoukalas: Alabama 31, Wisconsin 13 I expect Alabama to come out fast looking to prove a point following a lackluster start against South Florida last weekend. After the Tide gets up by a couple of scores, I expect it to rely on its ground game and defense to grind out the win.