BBTV: Xavier Lucas Fallout, 2026 QB Recruiting, Junior Days and Men's BB

BadgerBlitz.com publisher Jon McNamara and Matt Perkins discuss what's next for the Badgers in the wake of the Xavier Lucas portal saga, where Wisconsin goes next after dropping 2026 QB Jarin Mock , prospects to keep an eye on during Junior Day visits, and how Greg Gard and the men's basketball team have come together to make a run at the Big Ten title.

_________________________________________________





*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den

*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel

*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)

*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @TheBadgerNation, @_Perko_, @seamus_rohrer, @DonnieSlusher_

*Like us on Facebook