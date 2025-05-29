BBTV: Star-Studded Official Visitor Lineup and the Finale of the Show

On the final episode of the show, BadgerBlitz.com publisher Jon McNamara and Matt Perkins run through a huge weekend of 2026 official visitors including McHale Blade, Jackson Samuels Ford, Ben Wenzel, Amari Latimer, and Kamari Blair before Jon shares some of his favorite stories from his nearly two decades leading BadgerBlitz.
