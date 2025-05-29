BBTV: Star-Studded Official Visitor Lineup and the Finale of the Show

On the final episode of the show, BadgerBlitz.com publisher Jon McNamara and Matt Perkins run through a huge weekend of 2026 official visitors including McHale Blade , Jackson Samuels Ford , Ben Wenzel , Amari Latimer , and Kamari Blair before Jon shares some of his favorite stories from his nearly two decades leading BadgerBlitz.

