BBTV: Spring Showcase Recap, Portal Movement, OL Maddox Cochrane Commits

BadgerBlitz.com staff writer Donnie Slusher and Matt Perkins take a deep dive into everything that happened at the Badgers' spring showcase game, talk about how Wisconsin is managing the spring portal, break down the commitment of 2026 OL Maddox Cochrane, and more.
