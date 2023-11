Rivals.com National Analyst Clint Cosgrove and Matt Perkins break down the tape on 2025 ATH Jaimier Scott from Mount Healthy, OH, talk about the Badgers' needs in the portal, and how the recruiting staff can spin disappointing results on the field.

