BBTV: Recruiting the New Look Big Ten, Final Pieces for 2025, Freshmen RBs
BadgerBlitz.com Publisher Jon McNamara and Matt Perkins break down how Wisconsin will try to finish out their 2025 recruiting class, discuss the changes in recruiting with a larger Big Ten footprint, debate which freshman running back will see the field first, and more.
