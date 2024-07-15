BadgerBlitz.com Publisher Jon McNamara and Matt Perkins break down how Wisconsin will try to finish out their 2025 recruiting class, discuss the changes in recruiting with a larger Big Ten footprint, debate which freshman running back will see the field first, and more.

