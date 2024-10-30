BBTV: PSU Fallout, Notable Visitors, Recruiting Additions and Subtractions

BadgerBlitz.com Publisher Jon McNamara and Matt Perkins discuss a tough loss for Wisconsin on homecoming against Penn State, talk about the long list of visitors who took in a great atmosphere in the stadium ( Amari Latimer , Tristan Phillips , Kaden Gebhardt , and many more), talk about the addition of former Michigan State commit Emmett Bork and subtraction of Wilnerson Telemaque , and give an update on the WIAA playoffs.

