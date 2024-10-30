BBTV: PSU Fallout, Notable Visitors, Recruiting Additions and Subtractions

BadgerBlitz.com Publisher Jon McNamara and Matt Perkins discuss a tough loss for Wisconsin on homecoming against Penn State, talk about the long list of visitors who took in a great atmosphere in the stadium (Amari Latimer, Tristan Phillips, Kaden Gebhardt, and many more), talk about the addition of former Michigan State commit Emmett Bork and subtraction of Wilnerson Telemaque, and give an update on the WIAA playoffs.
