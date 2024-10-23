Advertisement
Oct 23, 2024
BBTV: Previewing Penn State, Drayden Pavey Commits, WIAA Playoffs Set
Matt Perkins and Jon McNamara
Rivals.com

BadgerBlitz.com Publisher Jon McNamara and Matt Perkins discuss how Wisconsin's defense must step up against a powerful Nittany Lions offense, who's left in the 2025 class after the commitment of DT Drayden Pavey, the curious seeding in the Wisconsin High School Football playoffs, and more.

