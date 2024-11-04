BBTV: Post-Iowa Fallout, Carter Smith Visiting, Upsets Galore in WIAA

in other news
All-Out Blitz Week 10: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Iowa Hawkeyes
BadgerBlitz brings back its All-Out Blitz series, where you can find everything you need to know about Iowa.
The 3Cs: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Iowa Hawkeyes
"The 3 Cs," return for this week as we continue to preview Iowa.
Buy or Sell: Week 10 Storylines vs. Iowa
Staff writers Seamus Rohrer and Donnie Slusher decide if they're "buying" or "selling" on various Week 10 storylines.
Wisconsin Badgers State of the 2025 class: November Edition
BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at what's ahead in the 11th edition of the State of the 2025 Class.
Three-star OLB Brenden Anes flips from Wisconsin to Tennessee
Brenden Anes, a three-star linebacker from Tennessee, announced his decommitment from Wisconsin on Thursday.
in other news
All-Out Blitz Week 10: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Iowa Hawkeyes
BadgerBlitz brings back its All-Out Blitz series, where you can find everything you need to know about Iowa.
The 3Cs: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Iowa Hawkeyes
"The 3 Cs," return for this week as we continue to preview Iowa.
Buy or Sell: Week 10 Storylines vs. Iowa
Staff writers Seamus Rohrer and Donnie Slusher decide if they're "buying" or "selling" on various Week 10 storylines.
BadgerBlitz.com publisher Jon McNamara and Matt Perkins discuss the fallout from a brutal loss at Iowa, discuss the ripple effects on the recruiting trail, talk about the potential of adding QB Carter Smith to the 2025 class, break down a wild weekend from the WIAA playoffs and more.
_________________________________________________
*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den
*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel
*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)
*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @TheBadgerNation, @RaulV45, @seamus_rohrer, @DonnieSlusher_
*Like us on Facebook
- CB
- OG
- OT
- WDE
- WR
- OLB
- OT
- TE
- S
- S