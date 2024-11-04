Advertisement

Published Nov 4, 2024
BBTV: Post-Iowa Fallout, Carter Smith Visiting, Upsets Galore in WIAA
Matt Perkins and Jon McNamara
Rivals.com

BadgerBlitz.com publisher Jon McNamara and Matt Perkins discuss the fallout from a brutal loss at Iowa, discuss the ripple effects on the recruiting trail, talk about the potential of adding QB Carter Smith to the 2025 class, break down a wild weekend from the WIAA playoffs and more.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

