BBTV: Official Visitors Lining Up, Sedberry Hired, Men's Basketball Winning

BadgerBlitz.com publisher and editor-in-chief Jon McNamara and Matt Perkins break down the growing list of official visitors for Wisconsin, including Jamyan Theodore, Carsen Eloms, Jamir Perez, Tayshon Bardo, and Zachary Washington, talk about the impact of new GM Marcus Sedberry, and discuss the chances of the basketball team winning out their last five games.
