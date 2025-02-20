BBTV: Official Visitors Lining Up, Sedberry Hired, Men's Basketball Winning

BadgerBlitz.com publisher and editor-in-chief Jon McNamara and Matt Perkins break down the growing list of official visitors for Wisconsin, including Jamyan Theodore , Carsen Eloms , Jamir Perez , Tayshon Bardo , and Zachary Washington , talk about the impact of new GM Marcus Sedberry , and discuss the chances of the basketball team winning out their last five games.

