Published Nov 13, 2024
BBTV: No. 1 Oregon coming Wisconsin, future at quarterback
Matt Perkins and Jon McNamara
Rivals.com

BadgerBlitz.com publisher Jon McNamara and Matt Perkins talk about the Badgers' upcoming game against Oregon, the future of the quarterback position in Madison, the latest on four-star Carter Smith’s recruitment, important visitors for Wisconsin this weekend including Tayshon Bardo and Ben Nichols, upsets galore in the WIAA playoffs and more.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

_________________________________________________


*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den

*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel

*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)

*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @TheBadgerNation, @RaulV45, @seamus_rohrer, @DonnieSlusher_

*Like us on Facebook