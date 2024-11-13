BBTV: No. 1 Oregon coming Wisconsin, future at quarterback

BadgerBlitz.com publisher Jon McNamara and Matt Perkins talk about the Badgers' upcoming game against Oregon, the future of the quarterback position in Madison, the latest on four-star Carter Smith’s recruitment, important visitors for Wisconsin this weekend including Tayshon Bardo and Ben Nichols, upsets galore in the WIAA playoffs and more.

