BadgerBlitz.com Publisher Jon McNamara and Matt Perkins break down the targets remaining for the Badgers basketball team in 2025 and 2026, look at some national recruits targeted by the football program for 2026, including Tyler Merrill , Shahn Alston , Gavin Mueller , Titan Davis , Storm Miller , Jakob Weatherspoon , and Kaden Gebhardt , talk about the impact of the four new assistant coaches and much more.

