BBTV: Men's Hoops Coming Down the Home Stretch, 2026 QB and RB Priorities

BadgerBlitz.com publisher Jon McNamara and Matt Perkins talk about the disheartening loss to Oregon, the bounce-back win against Washington, preview the matchup at Michigan State, and talk about who the recruiting staff is looking at closely for quarterback and running back in the 2026 class.

