Published Feb 26, 2025
BBTV: Men's Hoops Coming Down the Home Stretch, 2026 QB and RB Priorities
Matt Perkins and Jon McNamara
Rivals.com

BadgerBlitz.com publisher Jon McNamara and Matt Perkins talk about the disheartening loss to Oregon, the bounce-back win against Washington, preview the matchup at Michigan State, and talk about who the recruiting staff is looking at closely for quarterback and running back in the 2026 class.

