BBTV: Men's Hoops Coming Down the Home Stretch, 2026 QB and RB Priorities

BadgerBlitz.com publisher Jon McNamara and Matt Perkins talk about the disheartening loss to Oregon, the bounce-back win against Washington, preview the matchup at Michigan State, and talk about who the recruiting staff is looking at closely for quarterback and running back in the 2026 class.

Embed content not available Manage privacy settings

_________________________________________________





*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den

*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel

*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)

*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @TheBadgerNation, @_Perko_, @seamus_rohrer, @DonnieSlusher_

*Like us on Facebook