BBTV: Hardy Watts Commits, UW Adds a Specialist, Latest from Advanced Camp
BadgerBlitz.com Publisher Jon McNamara and Matt Perkins discuss how the Badgers turned the tide and landed four-star offensive lineman Hardy Watts, the impact of kicker Eric Schmidt's commitment, what happened Rukeem Stroud, and what he saw at the advanced camp from Zach Kinzinger, Christian Wiggins, Donovan Davis, and more.
