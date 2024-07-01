BadgerBlitz.com Publisher Jon McNamara and Matt Perkins discuss how the Badgers turned the tide and landed four-star offensive lineman Hardy Watts , the impact of kicker Eric Schmidt 's commitment, what happened Rukeem Stroud , and what he saw at the advanced camp from Zach Kinzinger , Christian Wiggins , Donovan Davis , and more.

_________________________________________________





*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den

*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel

*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)

*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @TheBadgerNation, @RaulV45, @seamus_rohrer, @DonnieSlusher_

*Like us on Facebook



