BBTV: Discussing Chris Terek, Wisconsin's QB recruiting and B1G expansion
BadgerBlitz TV returns once again with our weekly recruiting chat with Rivals.com analyst Clint Cosgrove. Topics discussed include: new offensive line commit Chris Terek, Wisconsin's quarterback recruiting and Big Ten expansion, plus much more.
