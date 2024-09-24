Advertisement
Published Sep 24, 2024
BBTV: Coordinators Under Pressure, Sources of Hope, Catalano Breaks Record
Default Avatar
Matt Perkins and Jon McNamara
Rivals.com

BadgerBlitz.com publisher Jon McNamara and Matt Perkins discuss how hot the seats are for Phil Longo and Mike Tressel with both sides of the ball underperforming, what glimmers of hope the Badgers have for their road trip to Southern California, 2025 LB Cooper Catalano breaking a significant WIAA record, what to watch for this weekend, and more.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

_________________________________________________


*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den

*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel

*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)

*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @TheBadgerNation, @RaulV45, @seamus_rohrer, @DonnieSlusher_

*Like us on Facebook


Advertisement
Advertisement