BBTV: Coordinators Under Pressure, Sources of Hope, Catalano Breaks Record

BadgerBlitz.com publisher Jon McNamara and Matt Perkins discuss how hot the seats are for Phil Longo and Mike Tressel with both sides of the ball underperforming, what glimmers of hope the Badgers have for their road trip to Southern California, 2025 LB Cooper Catalano breaking a significant WIAA record, what to watch for this weekend, and more.

