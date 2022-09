Topics discussed include: 2024 wide receiver Luke Williams (Naperville North), as well as 2023 quarterbacks Ryan Browne and Jerry Kaminski . Matt and Clint then finished by discussing the pros and cons of taking two QBs in the same class.

BadgerBlitz TV returns once again with our weekly recruiting chat with Rivals.com analyst Clint Cosgrove .

