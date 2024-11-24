BBTV: Badgers Land Four-Star, Rivals250 Quarterback Carter Smith

BadgerBlitz.com publisher and editor-in-chief Jon McNamara and Matt Perkins break down the commitment of 2025 quarterback Carter Smith and what it means to the program, as well as talk about how the commitment of Jaylen Williams affects the defensive side of the ball.

