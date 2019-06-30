News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-30 17:37:21 -0500') }} football Edit

Badgers working to get 2020 WR Dyelan Miller on campus

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Ted Gilmore has kept close tabs on Dyelan Miller ever since he saw the 6-foot-3, 195-pound prospect during the live evaluation period this spring.

Saturday evening, the Badgers' wide receivers coach offered the rising senior from Centennial High School in Arizona.

K8jtkxbffwkks0qea2xk
Dyelan Miller
premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}