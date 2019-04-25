But Wisconsin wants to see if the 6-foot-3, 210-pound in-state prospect can play outside linebacker in its 3-4 defense. Symdon, who visited unofficially earlier this week, plans to do that this summer during the Badgers' camp in June.

Roby Symdon had 32 catches for 409 yards and four touchdowns as a junior for Arrowhead High School.

"The visit was really cool," Symdon told BadgerBlitz.com. "We went on a tour of the football facilities and we were shown all the different tools to rest and recover from salt baths to Google nap pods.

"Coach (Bobby) April wants see me come to camp as an outside linebacker this summer to see how I move and take on blocks."

Symdon, who is still in search of his first offer, could return to Madison as early as Friday for UW's final spring practice.

"Coach (Jensen) Gebhardt was really cool, too, and he invited me back down for the practice and scrimmage on Friday," Symdon said. "There team room at Wisconsin was really cool with the Google nap pods and self-serve food and shake bar. That stood out to me."

Prior to his Wisconsin visit, Symdon took trips to Northern Illinois, Illinois State, Drake and Minnesota State-Mankato. Army, Central Michigan, Harvard, Iowa, Michigan State, South Dakota State, Western Michigan and Yale are also involved in his recruitment.

"I currently don't have any more visits planned but I do plan on going to Wisconsin, for sure, for camp this summer, along with a couple others that I need to schedule still," Symdon said. "NIU, Wisconsin, Iowa and Michigan State all see me as an outside linebacker, but Drake, Army, and Illinois State see me as a wide receiver. Whichever puts me in the position to help the team be successful. I love catching touchdowns but I also love sacking the quarterback, too.

"I’m just hoping to have some offers after camps are done this summer and maybe pick up a few more after a few games my senior season."

The Badgers currently have six commitments in the 2020 class.