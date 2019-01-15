Ticker
Badgers want to see if 2020 Joe Moore can play outside linebacker

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz.com
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Joe Moore has offers from Bowling Green, Kent State, San Diego State, Southern Miss and Western Michigan to play defensive end at the next level.

But Wisconsin wants to see if the 6-foot-4, 245-pound junior from Cardinal Ritter High School in Missouri can play outside linebacker in its 3-4 defensive scheme.


Joe Moore
