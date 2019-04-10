Badgers want 2020 LB A.J. Roberts to visit Wisconsin
In the last few recruiting cycles, Wisconsin assistant coach Mickey Turner has made some inroads in the state of New York.
In the 2020 class, the Badgers have already offered Brooklyn native William Moham. And if a new scholarship goes out, keep an eye on A.J. Roberts from Tottenville High School.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news