{{ timeAgo('2019-04-10 16:07:30 -0500') }} football

Badgers want 2020 LB A.J. Roberts to visit Wisconsin

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz.com
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

In the last few recruiting cycles, Wisconsin assistant coach Mickey Turner has made some inroads in the state of New York.

In the 2020 class, the Badgers have already offered Brooklyn native William Moham. And if a new scholarship goes out, keep an eye on A.J. Roberts from Tottenville High School.

A.J. Roberts
