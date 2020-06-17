Badgers target Texas speedster Cameron Bonner
Texas was a popular spot for former wide receivers coach Ted Gilmore during his time with the Badgers.
His replacement at Wisconsin, Alvis Whitted, also some recruiting ties in the state. This week, two new offers went out to projected wide receivers Eric Mcalister (Azle, TX) and Cameron Bonner (Houston, TX).
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news