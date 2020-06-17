 2021 wide receiver Cameron Bonner was offered by Wisconsin on Tuesday.
Badgers target Texas speedster Cameron Bonner

Jon McNamara
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Texas was a popular spot for former wide receivers coach Ted Gilmore during his time with the Badgers.

His replacement at Wisconsin, Alvis Whitted, also some recruiting ties in the state. This week, two new offers went out to projected wide receivers Eric Mcalister (Azle, TX) and Cameron Bonner (Houston, TX).

