Badgers target 2024 RB Titus Cram, a three-star prospect from Iowa
Wisconsin has been monitoring Titus Cram throughout the spring live evaluation period.
Monday, the Badgers, led by assistant coach Alvis Whitted, extended an offer to the 2024 athlete from Bondurant Farrar High School in Iowa.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news