Badgers stay hot in portal, sign FCS All-American defensive lineman

Perkins, the sixth commit Wisconsin has secured by way of the transfer portal, spent two seasons with the Skyhawks. He redshirted his true freshman season, but played in 10 games in 2023, recording 40 tackles, 9 tackles-for-loss, 2.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. That performance earned him FCS freshman All-American honors.

Make it four transfer signees in a 24-hour period for the Badgers, who just reeled in another defensive piece to bolster their front seven. Monday afternoon, Wisconsin landed former UT-Martin defensive line standout Charles Perkins .

Perkins joins Mason Reiger (Louisville), Parker Peterson (Tulane) and Corey Walker (Western Michigan) as additions to the front seven thus far. The Badgers have emphasized getting more stout in the trenches in portal season, and it's paid early dividends.

A native of Memphis, Tennessee, Perkins flew under the radar as a recruit coming out of high school despite logging 15.5 sacks in his senior season and leading Memphis Academy of Health Sciences to a 2A-Region 8 District Championship.

Now, after two seasons at the FCS level, he'll get the chance to show Power Four programs what they passed up on. He'll hope to follow a similar path as Badgers' defensive lineman Elijah Hills, who transferred to Wisconsin from FCS Albany and wound up as Wisconsin's best player in the trenches with 26 tackles, 5.5 tackles-for-loss and three sacks.

Unlike Hills, however, Perkins will have two seasons of eligibility to develop at the FCS level. Wisconsin now currently has 10 scholarship defensive linemen on its roster for the 2025 season in what will be a refurbished room. Of those 10 players, five have joined the team this offseason via either the transfer portal or high school recruiting.

Peterson is the third portal defensive tackle the Badgers have signed, but Wisconsin also has known offers out to Jay'Viar Suggs (LSU), Chuck Nnaeto (Elon), Dvid Blay (Louisiana Tech) and Langden Kitchen (Missouri State).

As of Monday afternoon, the Badgers have lost 18 players to the portal and signed six transfer prospects.