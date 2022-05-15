Badgers starting to show more interest in 2023 ATH Jamal Roberts
In what is expected to be a two-athlete tailback class, Wisconsin already has a commitment from four-star Jaquez Keyes.
Position coach Al Johnson has a few other top targets on his board, a list that includes Nate White, Dylan Edwards and Jeremiyah Love. But the Badgers are also keeping tabs on a handful of other prospects, such as Jamal Roberts from St. Louis.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news