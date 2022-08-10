Badgers showing recent interest in 2023 TE Ryder Kurtz

The coaching staff has been looking for options at the position this summer, with Ryder Kurtz one of more recent names to surface on the Badgers' radar. The 6-foot-5, 235-pound prospect recently reclassified to the 2023 cycle.

Tight end is one of the biggest remaining needs in Wisconsin's 2023 recruiting class, which currently sits at 13 scholarship commitments.

"I went to my public high school in Connecticut, but during COVID I felt like I lost a year and needed to get it back for recruiting," Kurtz told BadgerBlitz.com. "So I started to look at prep schools in order to reclassify, and I found one that had a great mix of academics and athletics. My coaches have been great from the jump and it's been a great opportunity for me."

Kurtz, who is now enrolled at St. Paul's School in New Hampshire, feels his first few games this fall will play a large part in how his recruitment unfolds.

"This fall will big really big in my recruitment," Kurtz said. "Schools want to see me at tight end, and the first three of four games will play a big role in where I end up. I'm playing tight end this year and in the slot, so I should have stuff to put on tape and that should be very impactful for me.

"I played receiver last year, so schools want to see me block more and do the things that tight ends do at the college level."

At this point, Kurtz, who had 30 receptions for over 500 yards and five touchdowns in 2021, holds three offers with a handful of other schools also keeping close tabs on his development.

"I have offers from Cornell, Georgetown and UMass," Kurtz said. "Recently I've been talking to Wisconsin and South Carolina, as well as Yale and most the Ivy League schools. Those are schools that interested right now.

"Academics have always been a big thing for me and that played a role in where I am right now. So that will also play a role in my college decision because I want to be set up for life after football. I want to find a great mix of academics and athletics like I found at St. Paul."

Wisconsin is looking to get Kurtz on campus this fall for a game-day visit.

"I've been in contact with Coach (Casey) Rabach, he's one of the recruiting assistants," Kurtz said. "He contacted me a couple days ago. I really like how Wisconsin uses all their tight ends in the offense. In college I want to play tight end and they do so much for players at that position.They said they want to get me there for a game-day visit this fall. They also want to see more of me in a three-point stance as a tight end this year.

"I know that Wisconsin is always in the top 25 and they are also one of the best academic schools in the country. I don't know much about the school right now but I will be doing my research on them."