Wide receiver is the one remaining position yet to be addressed in Wisconsin's 2021 recruiting class, which currently sits at No. 17 in the country.

Alvis Whitted has a few offered targets atop his recruiting board, but the first-year position coach for the Badgers is also keeping an eye on talent from across the country.

Texas has been a popular spot as of late for UW, with recent offers extended to Joseph Manjack (Houston), Eric Mcalister (Azle, TX) and Cameron Bonner (Houston). Should another scholarship go out, Zhighlil McMillan, a rising senior from Independence High School, could be on the receiving end.