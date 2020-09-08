The latest prospect from the powerhouse program to emerge on the Badgers' radar is Brandon White , a 5-foot-9, 165-pound junior.

"Wisconsin seems very interested in me and things have been going well since Sept. 1," White told BadgerBlitz.com. "They said I'm going to be hearing from them a lot and they're excited to see what I can do this season. They are excited to keep the recruiting process going with me."

White, a projected wide receiver, has been in contact with staff member Saeed Khalif.

"The coaches, especially Coach Khalif, are great," White said. "Coach Khalif said he knows I have the talent but he wants to continue to build the relationship with me.

"Wisconsin is a big-time program and a school that I followed growing up in the Big Ten. I've seen some guys commit to them recently and it seems like a good place to be."

As a sophomore, White had 17 catches for 272 yards and three touchdowns. But schools also like his ability to play multiple spots on offense, as well as on special teams.

"I'm really an athlete. I'm a slot receiver who can also do punt and kick returns," White said. "Right now I'm hearing the most from Purdue, Marshall, Miami of Ohio, Bowling Green, Toledo and Akron, which was my first offer. A lot of coaches have been checking in with me and it's fun.

"One of my goals is to take some visits when I'm able to because I haven't seen any schools in person yet. I'm looking for a family atmosphere and a strong relationship with the coaches."

The Badgers currently have a commitment from four-star safety Braelon Allen in the 2022 class.