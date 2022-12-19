The Badgers are set to play Oklahoma State in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Dec. 27 in Arizona.

MADISON - Wisconsin unveiled its bowl game depth chart within the program's game notes on Monday.

*With Graham Mertz in the transfer portal, fifth-year senior Chase Wolf and true freshman Myles Burkett are in line to start at quarterback. The "OR" designation is listed between the two on the current depth chart.

*Chez Mellusi replaced Isaac Guerendo as the No. 2 tailback. A fifth-year senior, Guerendo recently entered the transfer portal.

*Receiver and tight end both stayed the same dating back to the Minnesota depth chart.

*The offensive line looks different with Joe Tippmann preparing for the NFL. Tanor Bortolini moved from guard to center, with Michael Furtney set to start at left guard.

Two new names on the second-team include walk-on Kerry Kodanko at left guard and freshman Barrett Nelson at right tackle.