Badgers release depth chart for Guaranteed Rate Bowl against Oklahoma State
MADISON - Wisconsin unveiled its bowl game depth chart within the program's game notes on Monday.
The Badgers are set to play Oklahoma State in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Dec. 27 in Arizona.
DEPTH CHART
|Pos.
|First Team
|Second Team
|
QB
|
C. Wolf (R-SR | 6-1, 195) OR
|
M. Burkett (FR | 6-0, 204)
|
RB
|
B. Allen (SO | 6-2, 235)
|
C. Mellusi SR | 5-11, 210)
|
FB
|
J. Acker (R-FR | 6-1, 239)
|
R. Nowakowski (3RD-SO | 6-1, 237)
|
WR
|
C. Dike (JR | 6-1, 195)
|
D. Engram (4TH-JR | 5-9, 170)
|
WR
|
S. Bell (R-FR | 6-0, 190)
|
K. Lewis (SO | 6-2, 190)
|
TE
|
H. Rucci (4TH-JR | 6-5, 256)
|
J. Eschenbach (5TH-SR | 6-6, 241)
|
LT
|
J. Nelson (3RD-SO | 6-7, 310)
|
N. Rucci (R-FR | 6-8, 297)
|
LG
|
M. Furtney (5TH-SR | 6-5, 315)
|
K. Kodanko (3RD-SO | 6-2, 305)
|
C
|
T. Bortolini (3RD-SO | 6-4, 313)
|
D. Barrett (3RD-SO | 6-5, 320)
|
RG
|
T. Wedig (3RD-SO | 6-7, 315)
|
J. Brunner (3RD-SO | 6-5, 317)
|
RT
|
R. Mahlman (R-FR | 6-8, 315)
|
B. Nelson (FR | 6-6, 277)
|
|
|
DE
|
R. Johnson (4TH-JR | 6-2, 293)
|
C. McDonald (3RD-SO | 6-6, 285)
|
NT
|
G. Paez (4TH-JR | 6-3, 316)
|
C. Neal (FR | 6-0, 290)
|
DE
|
I. Mullens (5TH-SR | 6-4, 303)
|
J. Thompson Jr. (3RD-SO | 6-5, 295)
|
OLB
|
K. Johnson (3RD-SO | 6-2, 230)
|
T.J. Bollers (3RD-SO | 6-2, 251)
|
ILB
|
M. Njongmeta (4TH-JR | 6-0, 229)
|
J. Chaney (SO | 5-11, 229)
|
ILB
|
J. Turner (3RD-SO | 6-1, 225)
|
T. Grass (4TH-JR | 6-2, 232)
|
OLB
|
C.J. Goetz (5TH-SR | 6-3, 232)
|
D. Peterson (R-FR | 6-1, 244)
|
CB
|
J. Shaw (6TH-SR | 5-11, 187)
|
R. Hallman (R-FR | 5-10, 177)
|
SS
|
J. Torchio (5TH-SR | 6-1, 211)
|
P. Zachman (3RD-SO | 6-1, 208)
|
FS
|
K. Latu (JR | 6-0, 195)
|
H. Wohler (SO | 6-2, 210)
|
CB
|
A. Smith (5TH-SR | 5-11, 183)
|
A. Williams (3RD-SO | 5-10, 177)
|
NB
|
C. Dort (6TH-SR | 5-11, 183)
|
M. Lofy (R-SO | 5-10 | 189)
|
|
|
|
P
|
A. Vujnovich (5TH-SR | 6-3, 230)
|
G. Meyers (3RD-SO | 6-1, 194)
|
FG
|
N. Van Zelst (R-FR | 5-11, 184)
|
G. Lahm (FR | 6-0, 225)
|
KO
|
J. Van Dyke (JR | 6-5, 214)
|
G. Lahm (FR | 6-0, 225)
|
LS
|
P. Bowden (4TH-JR | 6-2, 233)
|
Z. Zei (R-FR | 6-2, 221)
|
H
|
G. Meyers (3RD-SO | 6-1, 194)
|
A. Vujnovich (5TH-SR | 6-3, 230)
|
PR
|
D. Engram (4TH-JR | 5-9, 170)
|
C. Dike (JR | 6-1, 195)
|
KR
|
C. Dike (JR | 6-1, 195)
|
K. Lewis (SO | 6-2, 190)
OFFENSIVE NOTES
*With Graham Mertz in the transfer portal, fifth-year senior Chase Wolf and true freshman Myles Burkett are in line to start at quarterback. The "OR" designation is listed between the two on the current depth chart.
*Chez Mellusi replaced Isaac Guerendo as the No. 2 tailback. A fifth-year senior, Guerendo recently entered the transfer portal.
*Receiver and tight end both stayed the same dating back to the Minnesota depth chart.
*The offensive line looks different with Joe Tippmann preparing for the NFL. Tanor Bortolini moved from guard to center, with Michael Furtney set to start at left guard.
Two new names on the second-team include walk-on Kerry Kodanko at left guard and freshman Barrett Nelson at right tackle.
DEFENSIVE NOTES
*Gio Paez replaced Keeanu Benton, who announced his decision to enter the NFL Draft, at nose guard.
*Kaden Johnson moved into a starting role with Nick Herbig also preparing for the draft. He is backed up by redshirt sophomore T.J. Bollers.
*At cornerback, walk-on Amaun Williams replaced Justin Clark in the two-deep.
*At safety, Preston Zachman is listed as the backup to John Torchio with Titus Toler headed to Boise State via the transfer portal.
_________________________________________________
*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den
*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel
*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)
*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @TheBadgerNation, @RaulV45, @pete_brey12, @seamus_rohrer
*Like us on Facebook