And in a decision that probably surprised everyone expect the Badgers' coaching staff, the three-star cornerback from Colorado committed to UW. The standout from Cherry Creek High School, who never publicly disclosed an offer from Wisconsin, also had scholarships from Arizona , Colorado , Kansas , Oregon State and Washington State , among others.

Al Ashford likely wasn't a name Wisconsin recruiting fans were familiar with prior to Friday evening.

Ashford, 6-foot-1 and 170 pounds, is the 18th commitment in Wisconsin's 2021 recruiting class. He is the second projected corner, along with four-star Ricardo Hallman.

As a junior, Ashford had two interceptions and 11 pass break-ups for Cherry Creek, which captured a CHSAA Class 5A state champion.