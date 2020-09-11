Wisconsin Badgers receive a surprise commitment from 2021 CB Al Ashford
Al Ashford likely wasn't a name Wisconsin recruiting fans were familiar with prior to Friday evening.
And in a decision that probably surprised everyone expect the Badgers' coaching staff, the three-star cornerback from Colorado committed to UW. The standout from Cherry Creek High School, who never publicly disclosed an offer from Wisconsin, also had scholarships from Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Oregon State and Washington State, among others.
Ashford, 6-foot-1 and 170 pounds, is the 18th commitment in Wisconsin's 2021 recruiting class. He is the second projected corner, along with four-star Ricardo Hallman.
As a junior, Ashford had two interceptions and 11 pass break-ups for Cherry Creek, which captured a CHSAA Class 5A state champion.
Cherry Creek's Al Ashford is taking his talents to Wisconsin. https://t.co/NaCpoR8heC— CUSportsNation (@CUSportsNation) September 11, 2020