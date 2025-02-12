Badgers pull the trigger on 2026 in-state OL Gavin Meier

Wisconsin ramped up its recruiting efforts in pursuit of Gavin Meier in recent weeks.
But the 6-foot-6, 285-pound in-state offensive lineman still admitted he was shocked when the Badgers offered during a Zoom call on Thursday evening.
Wisconsin, which defeated Indiana and Iowa last week, moved up to No. 16 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll on Monday.
The former All-American linebacker becomes the 24th former Wisconsin Badger to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.
Below is the first look at what a perfect class for the Wisconsin Badgers could look like in the 2026 recruiting cycle.
No.21 Wisconsin's defense carries the Badgers to their fourth Big Ten road win of the season.
IOWA CITY - Following Wisconsin's 74-63 road win over Iowa, Greg Gard and select Badger players were made available.
