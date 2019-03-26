Strickland, a 6-foot-2, 172-pound Florida native, posted a statement on his personal Twitter account thanking his teammates and UW head coach Greg Gard for the chance to play for the Badgers in 2018-19, adding that he will transfer from UW after one season in Madison.

MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin freshman point guard Tai Strickland is planning on transferring, according to a post on his Twitter feed on Tuesday afternoon.

Thank you to my teammates, my brothers, for everything y’all have done for me. I’ll always root for your success. I also want to thank Coach Gard and staff for giving me this opportunity, but at this time I have decided to transfer from Wisconsin and continue my career elsewhere. pic.twitter.com/ffr56CPF7b

Strickland chose not to redshirt during his first year with the Badgers and played in 16 games for UW, averaging 3.1 minutes and 1.7 points per game as a backup point guard.

He played in a season-high 17 minutes for the Badgers against Savannah State on Dec. 13, scoring a season-high 14 points in the non-conference win for Wisconsin.

Strickland's departure opens up a scholarship spot for the Badgers to fill should they want to add a player from the 2019 recruiting class.

Adding a point guard either in this class or the next will most likely be a priority for Gard and the Badgers moving forward, since they don't have a scholarship point guard on the roster in either their projected sophomore or freshmen classes at the moment. Incumbent starter D'Mitrik Trice will be a junior during the 2019-20 season, giving him two more years of eligibility for the Badgers.