Badgers point guard Tai Strickland to transfer
MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin freshman point guard Tai Strickland is planning on transferring, according to a post on his Twitter feed on Tuesday afternoon.
Strickland, a 6-foot-2, 172-pound Florida native, posted a statement on his personal Twitter account thanking his teammates and UW head coach Greg Gard for the chance to play for the Badgers in 2018-19, adding that he will transfer from UW after one season in Madison.
Thank you to my teammates, my brothers, for everything y’all have done for me. I’ll always root for your success. I also want to thank Coach Gard and staff for giving me this opportunity, but at this time I have decided to transfer from Wisconsin and continue my career elsewhere. pic.twitter.com/ffr56CPF7b— Tai Strickland (@taistrickland13) March 26, 2019
Strickland chose not to redshirt during his first year with the Badgers and played in 16 games for UW, averaging 3.1 minutes and 1.7 points per game as a backup point guard.
He played in a season-high 17 minutes for the Badgers against Savannah State on Dec. 13, scoring a season-high 14 points in the non-conference win for Wisconsin.
Strickland's departure opens up a scholarship spot for the Badgers to fill should they want to add a player from the 2019 recruiting class.
Adding a point guard either in this class or the next will most likely be a priority for Gard and the Badgers moving forward, since they don't have a scholarship point guard on the roster in either their projected sophomore or freshmen classes at the moment. Incumbent starter D'Mitrik Trice will be a junior during the 2019-20 season, giving him two more years of eligibility for the Badgers.
___________________________________________________
John Veldhuis covers Wisconsin football, basketball and recruiting for BadgerBlitz.com on the Rivals.com network. Follow him on Twitter at @JohnVeldhuis.